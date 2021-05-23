Dobson hails Pieter-Steph du Toit: ‘A remarkable performance’

Rudolph Jacobs

“It’s great for SA rugby and we are all proud of him," said the Stormers boss after his team's win against the Sharks.

Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit showed in Durban on Saturday just what a big weapon he will be against the British and Irish Lions.

Stormers coach John Dobson lauded the effort of Du Toit, who scored a brilliant try and was named Man of the Match in the 25-22 win against the Sharks in the Rainbow Cup.

“It was a remarkable performance by Pieter-Steph and he is almost playing like he hadn’t been injured at all,” said Dobson after the match.

Not only did Du Toit put his body on the line on defence, but he was also one of the prime ball-carriers, while his 40m untouched run for his try after getting the off-load from scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies had class written all over it.

“After being out for 14 months after his leg injury and having returned for 80-minute performances against the Sharks and the Bulls he showed what an incredible machine he has on him,” said Dobson.

“It’s great for SA rugby and we are all proud of him.”

ALSO READ: Swiel seals Stormers win against Sharks

After two narrow losses at home, the Stormers have now won two on the road and have moved into second spot behind the Bulls on the log.

Dobson said that while everyone was talking about the Bulls and the Shark being the top teams, his players have a lot of pride.

“We have a massive game at Loftus in two weeks’ time and while the Bulls are the form team, we will be well positioned if we can get a result there,” he said.

“But if we had lost our previous close game at Ellis Park we would have been in serious trouble right now.”

After winning two on the trot Dobson lamented the fact the competition now has a bye, to allow certain players to join a Springbok planning camp.

“We will have nine guys out at the alignment camp and that could be 10 if Ruhan Nel goes back to the Sevens for the week,” he said.

“We will therefore concentrate more on planning this coming week and hold back on our team analysis for next Monday.”