Never-say-die Lions edge Bulls in thriller in Joburg

Rudolph Jacobs

It was a first win in four matches for the Lions, while the Bulls suffered a first defeat in the Rainbow Cup SA competition.

In what must be rated as the upset of the season the Lions surprised the previously unbeaten Bulls 34-33 in their Rainbow Cup clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Trailing 33-27 late in the game the Lions’ fourth and match-winning try was scored by reserve flyhalf Fred Zeilinga and then they ensured to make the narrow win safe.

For the off-colour Bulls it was their first loss of the competition but they will be relieved that they are still in the top position on the log.

After a positive first half by the Lions where they surprisingly lead 20-19 at the break, the Bulls upped the ante in the 20 minutes after the break.

With the Lions having conceded first after the break, the Bulls regained the lead at 26-20, but it was the manner in which the Lions conceded a fourth try that made them work even harder.

The 14 unanswered points the Bulls scored after the break to take command of the match at 33-20 was almost the turning point in the game but the Lions refused to surrender. The home team simply kept pushing with their now famous ball-in-hand fightback.

The Lions were initially off to a flyer and scored their first try in two games against the Bulls through lock Ruben Schoeman.

But the composure of the Bulls showed almost immediately with a reply by flank Elrigh Louw.

Both teams enjoyed the lead in the first half with the score changing hands regularly. The Lions would have been upbeat with their scrum performance as well as the superb try scored by wing Rabz Maxwane.

It gave them a sense of belief that they could match the mighty Bulls – and they have finally learned that games last 80 minutes.

Scorers

Lions: Tries: Ruben Schoeman, Rabz Maxwane, MJ Pelser, Fred Zeilinga, conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (3), Zeilinga (1), penalties: Hendrikse (2)

Bulls : Tries: Elrigh Louw, David Kriel (2), Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, conversions: Smith (4).