Lions face big character test against Bulls

The Lions are yet to win in the Rainbow Cup SA competition and now face the unbeaten Bulls at Ellis Park, a venue where the Lions seldom lose which should boost their confidence.

Are the Lions battle-ready to climb their own Mount Everest when they host the unbeaten Bulls in the Rainbow Cup at Ellis Park on Saturday?

Many believe it’s a case of the lamb being lead to the slaughterhouse, but the Lions showed enough fight against the Stormers last week for others to think they will be resilient.

At their Ellis Park home the Lions have always managed to increase their energy and they’ll be keen to plug the holes in defence that let them down against the Capetonians.

Having lost their last six matches to the Bulls, the Lions haven’t beaten their Jukskei rivals since 2018 when they won 38-12 at Ellis Park, but that was back in their former glory days.

With vintage Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn rested, Chris Smith will have to drive the approach of the menacing Bulls pack and the Lions will have their work cut out to stop the onslaught.

The Bulls also beefed up their pack with Bok props Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane, who were outstanding against the Sharks, returning to the starting lineup.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen opted for consistency with just one change being made with Len Massyn coming in at No 8 for Francke Horn who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Lions will be eager to use their scrum as a key weapon to achieve parity on the scoreboard after the impressive showing of props Sti Sithole and Carlu Sadie against the Bok frontrow of the Stormers.

The Bulls however are much more than a scrumming team and can attack teams in various areas, while using their physical approach to subdue sides and punish them with their rolling maul.

Young Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse was impressive in his first start, but you can be sure Bulls boss Jake White would have done a thorough analysis on him – and he can expect some big men running at him.

Kickoff is 3.30pm.