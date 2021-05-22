We will fight to protect our fortress – Sharks boss Everitt

Ken Borland

"It could be personal for them on Saturday because you should never judge a team on one game."

The Sharks are adamant that the Bulls should not think things are too roomy at the top of the Rainbow Cup log and they have also promised the Stormers no armchair ride when they meet at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Bulls hammered the Sharks 43-9 last weekend to take a three-point lead in the Rainbow Cup standings, but that could be overturned when they come to Durban on June 12, in the last round of round-robin play.

Of course the Sharks, in the meantime, need to see off the challenge of the Stormers, and coach Sean Everitt has warned the Cape side not to judge his team by last weekend’s performance. And he has promised that the same pack that he said was “manhandled” by the Bulls is ready to fight fire with fire against the visitors this weekend.

“Given our play in the last 20 minutes against the Bulls, the Stormers might see an opportunity and they definitely have a good pack. We saw in the Currie Cup that they were very forward-oriented and I think they will go back to that because they were probably lucky to win against the Lions and will want to tighten up.

“But we are unbeaten at Kings Park for one-and-a-half years and we will protect our fortress,” said Everitt.

“It’s never pleasant getting a beating like that one in Pretoria and the guys have taken a lot of criticism, a lot of pressure has been put on them. But it could be personal for them on Saturday because you should never judge a team on one game and people forget we beat the Stormers in Cape Town three weeks ago. Our team hasn’t changed, we just had an off day.”

Everitt maintained that there is still not much between his team and the high-flying Bulls, despite last weekend’s lopsided scoreline. He pointed to the Currie Cup final, which went into extra time, during which Lady Luck decided she no longer liked the Sharks.

“We were unfortunate not to win the Currie Cup final and you can’t expect to win six-out-of-six local derbies. There’s still a lot of rugby to be played and we’re certainly not out of the race with the Bulls only three points ahead and we’ve still got them at home, where we have not lost for a while.

“What an experience it would be to make the Rainbow Cup final, travel to Europe and play against the best they can offer. That would be just reward for finishing top of the Rainbow Cup and would provide us with a bit of a measure as to where we are, going into the Pro16,” Everitt said.