OPINION: Odds stacked heavily against Boks in Rugby Champs

Rudolph Jacobs

Altogether 10 of the 12 matches in the Championship will take place on Australasian soil, which was unavoidable due to the pandemic and the consequent Covid protocols.

The odds will be stacked against the Springboks when they-re-enter the Rugby Championship later this year after last having played in the competition in 2019.

Sanzaar confirmed the dates for this year’s Championship on Friday which will run from August to October and mainly be contested on New Zealand and Australian soil.

The Championship will consist of 12 matches with each team playing six, but the Boks got the short end of the stick with just two home matches, while four of their games will be contested on Australasian soil.

The Boks’ only two home Tests will be against Argentina, while they will play four away Tests starting with two in Australia and back-to-back Tests on New Zealand soil with the match venues and kickoff times still to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Boks back in Rugby Championship: Here are all the fixtures

The Pumas have, however, been handed an even tougher draw with no home Tests awarded to them; they will have to play all six of their Tests away from home.

But what will make the Boks’ schedule particularly tough for SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber is the prospect of playing five straight Tests in July and August.

The Boks will play their opener in the Championship a week after the third Test against the British and Irish Lions which is scheduled for 7 August.

The first Pumas Test is on 14 August followed by the second Test a week later at venues still to be confirmed by SA Rugby.

The Boks will then have a break before facing the Wallabies on 11 and 18 September, before two Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand on consecutive weekends on 25 September and 2 October.

Altogether 10 of the 12 matches in the Championship will take place on Australasian soil, which was unavoidable due to the pandemic and the consequent Covid protocols.

ALSO READ: Jake White’s plea to SA Rugby: Allow us bigger squads

In contrast, however, the All Blacks and Australia will play five of their six matches at home, which will provide them with a significant advantage.

Erasmus conceded that playing the All Blacks in back-to-back away Tests would be a tall order, but was thrilled to be back in the Rugby Championship.

“Playing the All Blacks in their backyard is a massive challenge, Argentina showed their growing stature last year while the Wallabies are always tough opponents, especially on their home turf,” said Erasmus.

“There is a great rivalry between us, but we also have a lot of respect for each other and have built good friendships over many years of southern hemisphere competition,” he added.