Chris Smith at 10, Bok props back for Bulls

Sports Staff

Director of Rugby at the Bulls Jake White says his team now have an even bigger target on their back after winning three in a row in the Rainbow Cup SA competition.

Flyhalf Chris Smith has been moved into the Bulls’ starting team for Saturday’s Rainbow Cup SA clash with the Lions at Ellis Park.

Smith comes in for Morne Steyn, who sits out this week.

There is another change at the back where recent recruit James Verity-Amm comes in on the wing in place of Stravino Jacobs, who shifted to the bench.

Director of Rugby at the Bulls Jake White, has also made several changes up front as he continues to test the franchise’s depth.

Last week’s bench-sitting props, Springboks Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane, start this week, with Gerhard Steenekamp and Mornay Smith moving to the bench.

Exciting loose-forward Elrigh Louw also returns to the blindside at flank resuming his successful combination with Springbok loose-forwards Marco van Staden and captain Duane Vermeulen.

Springbok loose-forward Nizaam Carr and utility back Clinton Swart shift up to the bench after not featuring last week.

“The more we are successful on the pitch, the bigger the target on our back gets,” said White.

“The Lions will not be happy with their returns over the first three matches and they will come out hunting this weekend. We need to be effective in playing our brand of rugby and keeping our momentum going.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3.30pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Madosh Tambwe, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Cornal Hendricks, James Verity-Amm, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Trevor Nyakane, Johan Grobbelaar, Lizo Gqoboka. Bench: Schalk Erasmus, Gerhard Steenekamp, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Clinton Swart, Stravino Jacobs