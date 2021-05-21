Lions make just one change for clash against Bulls

Sports Staff

Coach Ivan Rooyen says consistency is key at the moment; that is in team selection as well as during training.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has largely been able to pick the same team that just came up short against the Stormers in Joburg last week for Saturday’s fourth round Rainbow Cup SA match against the Bulls at Ellis Park.

The only change is in the backrow and that’s forced because of an injury to exciting loose-forward Francke Horn.

His place is taken by the equally promising Len Massyn, who’ll join Vincent Tshituka and MJ Pelser in the backrow.

“Consistency is the main thing for us; consistency in training, consistency in attitude and consistency in team selection,” said Van Rooyen when he named hi steam on Friday morning.

“We are facing the team at the top of the log and it will be tough. We have a lot of respect for the Bulls.”

Jake White’s Bulls are unbeaten in the competition, while the Lions are yet to win after three rounds.

The match will kick-off at 3.30pm.

Lions: EW Viljoen, Rabz Maxwane, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal (capt), Courtnall Skosan, Jordan Hendrikse, André Warner, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, MJ Pelser, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Willem Alberts, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morné van den Berg, Fred Zeilinga, Manuel Rass