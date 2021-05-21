Lions face big selection decision for Bulls match

Rudolph Jacobs

Former Baby Bok star Francke Horn rolled his ankle in last weekend’s narrow 39-37 defeat to the Stormers at Ellis Park and there is uncertainty whether he will be available to play.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen has a tricky decision to make about which loose-forwards to pick for his team’s match against the log-leading Bulls in the Rainbow Cup SA competition at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Van Rooyen this week delayed naming his team until Friday, probably to get clarity on who should run out in the back row against the powerful visitors.

The Lions issued a statement earlier this week stating that Horn is being monitored and that a final decision by the medical team will be made closer to the weekend.

It will be a big blow for the Lions’ aspirations for the game if Horn is ruled out after he formed a great partnership with flankers MJ Pelser and Vincent Tshituka in the previous three matches.

The obvious replacement would be Len Massyn, who replaced Horn last weekend against the Stormers when the eighthman was forced to leave proceedings after halftime.

But while Massyn brings other strengths, like his strong ball-carrying skills and sound defence, he doesn’t quite play the linking role as well as the much quicker Horn does.

Another option would be to recall specialist openside flank Marnus Schoeman, but the white-haired terrier was recently released by the Lions after not forming part of their future plans.

Schoeman’s contract was only due to expire at the end of June, but he was allowed to leave earlier after signing a deal with French club Grenoble.

To make matters more complicated for the Lions is the prospect of facing a Bulls backrow which is on fire at the moment. Captain Duane Vermeulen at eighthman has a real presence, while flankers Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw and Arno Botha – whichever combination has been picked to play – have been on top of their games.

The Lions are still looking for their first win after three losses, while the Bulls are riding high after three straight wins to top the log standings.