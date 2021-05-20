Kitshoff expecting backlash from ‘desperate’ Sharks

Rudolph Jacobs

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff is probably not far off the mark in predicting a possible backlash from the Sharks when the two coastal teams meet in a Rainbow Cup SA fixture in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks are coming off an almost humiliating 43-9 loss to the Bulls at Loftus, while the Stormers secured their first win of the campaign against the Lions at Ellis Park.

“That last 20 minutes in the Bulls game at Loftus was a bit tough on the Sharks, so I think they will be desperate to turn that around,” said Kitshoff ahead of the match.

And, the Sharks should be full of confidence to do just that; they are unbeaten in their last seven games at Kings Park.

The Stormers though, after getting the better of the Lions for their first win in three outings, will go into the game with some momentum and confidence.

“This week we really worked hard on our systems and areas we want to figure out and get momentum in our approach,” said Kitshoff.

The Stormers captain further believed his team are now finally settled after a disruptive period in the build-up to the Rainbow Cup SA competition. He said they were now moving in the right direction.

“Away wins gives you a lot of confidence and although it was a nail-biter in the end against the Lions (last week), it gave us energy and put the guys in high spirits,” he said.