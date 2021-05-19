No backing off from Sharks; it’s time to hit back – Venter

Ken Borland

"We are 100% up for their forward pack and we’re definitely not going to just lie down on our backs when they come here," said the loose-forward about the Stormers' visit.

One bad game does not define the Sharks as a team and they will bounce back to defend their honour against the Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday, flank Henco Venter promised on Tuesday.

The Sharks went to Pretoria last weekend on top of the South African log but were mauled 43-9 by the Bulls, whose pack simply overpowered them, by the admission of the KwaZulu-Natal team themselves.

The Stormers are another side who bring plenty of fire and fury up front, and their captain, Steven Kitshoff, said last weekend that they owe the Sharks after losing their last two matches against them.

“The score at Loftus spoke for itself and we are not feeling good about it,” Venter said. “We have had time to reflect on it and we will be ready for the weekend.

“We’re not being negative, but positive. One bad game does not define us as a team. The previous weekend we stopped 14 Lions mauls and held them off with six forwards against eight.

“I’m very glad that Kitshoff said that because we want the Stormers to be at their best, we don’t want them at 50%, hopefully they have no injuries,” Venter added.

“We are 100% up for their forward pack and we’re definitely not going to just lie down on our backs when they come here. Kings Park is our place and criticism can either be taken positively or negatively, and I can assure you we have taken it positively.”

Bulls coach Jake White acknowledged after last weekend’s dramatic result that the Sharks are still a very good side and they are certainly still in the running for a place in the Rainbow Cup final against the winners of the European section, and Venter said there will be no backing off from the Durbanites.

“We’re playing to be in that final and then play in the European Cup next season,” Venter said.

“We’ve had our bad part of the competition now, and now, if we win all our games, we will be in the final; it’s in our hands. Having a Rainbow Cup final has made it more lucrative and exciting, it’s something to play for. Being the best in South Africa is one thing, but being the best in the whole Pro16 is another matter.”