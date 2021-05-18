Sport
South African Sport | Sport
Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
2 minute read
18 May 2021
5:42 pm

Fordyce confirms parkrun is back – but not for everyone

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

“We have strategised which events can go ahead safely, where there is no way of the numbers getting too high."

Some lucky parkrunners will get a chance to stretch their legs from next week again. Picture: Michel Bega

After 13 months of inactivity, a handful of parkruns in South Africa will restart on Saturday 29 May at 8am.

That is the good news as confirmed by parkrun SA founder Bruce Fordyce on Tuesday.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. I’m optimistic,” said Fordyce.

“Everything will be done according to all the safety protocols… there will be sanitiser at the start, everyone will be asked to wear their masks at the start and there will be no hanging around.

“It’ll be a case of arriving, running, and leaving.”

Fordyce wouldn’t say which parkruns would be back in action. “They’re the small ones that are far away.”

As no events with more than 500 people are allowed, it would appear that just a handful of parkruns in small locations and with just a few regular runners will get the ball rolling again in South Africa.

“There will be absolutely no danger of anyone breaking protocol and the risks of catching Covid are so small,” said Fordyce.

“We have strategised which events can go ahead safely, where there is no way of the numbers getting too high.

“We don’t want anyone travelling to events that are not their home events.

“This is a start, a statement that parkrun is not dead. We are going to make a gradual, safe return, keep an eye on developments and how things progress with the vaccinations and so on.

“We’ll see what happens with this initial first group and assess things and then hopefully start a few more.”

Thousands of park runners have been starved for over a year of their weekly dose of exercise, something Fordyce feels has had a huge impact on society.

“People have been going demented with no parkruns,” he said.

“Lockdown and the cancellation of these types of events has not been healthy for people.

“We all need to get out there, get some exercise and get some fresh air. Being out in the open makes your chances of catching Covid almost nil, so I hope this is a step in the right direction.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICAN SPORT

Lockdown level one a step forward for Parkrun - Fordyce
3 months ago
3 months ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: Covid-19 scary because we don't know what the challenge is
1 year ago
1 year ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: The paradox of going up on the Down run
1 year ago
1 year ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: Time for the grind of 'training races'
1 year ago
1 year ago

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICAN SPORT

Lockdown level one a step forward for Parkrun - Fordyce
3 months ago
3 months ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: Covid-19 scary because we don't know what the challenge is
1 year ago
1 year ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: The paradox of going up on the Down run
1 year ago
1 year ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNISTS

Comrades step-by-step: Time for the grind of 'training races'
1 year ago
1 year ago