Hamza to lead SA ‘A’ team in Zimbabwe

Western Province batsman Zubayr Hamza will lead South Africa “A” squads to Zimbabwe for a four-match One-Day and two-match Four-Day series against the hosting national “A” team in Harare from 29 May to 16 June.

This will be the “A” team’s first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world.

The tour will kick off with the One-Day series, which will see Proteas regulars such as Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks feature ahead of the national team’s tour to West Indies.

The Four-Day team features CSA Four-Day Franchise Series stars such as Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder and Sinethemba Qeshile.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang commented: “We are pleased to have our “A” team playing again. This is vital for the growth of our next tier of players who have been starved of international experience of late.

“COVID-19 saw a couple of planned tours cancelled last season, so we are grateful to the Zimbabwe Cricket Board for inviting us over for what we know will be a tightly contested few weeks of cricket.

“The One-Day series in particular will act as match preparation for our Proteas who will be taking part in the white-ball leg of the tour to the West Indies.”

All matches will be played behind closed doors and within a Bio-Secure Environment.

South Africa A One-Day Squad

Ryan Rickelton (Central Gauteng Lions), Janneman Malan (Boland), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Sisanda Magala (Central Gauteng Lions), Junior Dala (Northerns), Lutho Sipamla (Central Gauteng Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (North West), Daryn Dupavillon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Glenton Stuurman (Eastern Province), Theunis de Bruyn (Northerns), Wiaan Lubbe (Eastern Province), Sinethemba Qeshile (Eastern Province).

South Africa A Four-Day Squad

Dominic Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Eddie Moore (Eastern Province), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Raynard van Tonder (Free State), Theunis de Bruyn (Northerns), Senuran Muthusamy (North West), Sinethemba Qeshile (Eastern Province), Miguel Pretorius (Free State), Daryn Dupavillon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Glenton Stuurman (Eastern Province), Lutho Sipamla (Central Gauteng Lions), Dayyaan Galiem (Northerns), Okuhle Cele (Northerns), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Ryan Rickelton (Central Gauteng Lions), Tshepo Ntuli (Central Gauteng Lions).