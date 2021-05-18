AB confirms he’s retired, two new faces in Proteas Test team

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

AB de Villiers has confirmed he will no longer consider coming out of retirement to play for the Proteas following the announcement of the touring squads.

Also, off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen and fast bowler Lizaad Williams are the two new faces in the Test squad for the two-Test tour of the West Indies next month.

These were the major takeaways on Tuesday from the announcement by CSA of the squads to tour the West Indies and Ireland.

Dean Elgar will lead the Test team for the first time, while Temba Bavuma will be in charge of the white-ball side.

The Test squad consists of 19 players.

Subrayen finished third in the 2020/2021 CSA Franchise 4-Day Cup Leading Bowling Averages table with 19 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.89 and best bowling figures of 6/24 for the Dolphins.

Subrayen is one of four bowlers in the Test squad, the others being Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.

Other uncapped selections include Kyle Verreynne, Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee and Marco Jansen.

New additions from South Africa’s inbound limited overs tour against Pakistan, Sisanda Magala and Williams, have been retained in the national side for both limited overs outings against the Windies and the Irish.

CSA said discussions with De Villiers had been concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that his retirement will remain final.

Proteas Test Squad to the West Indies

Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne , Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen

Proteas T20 Squad to the West Indies

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Proteas squad to Ireland

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams