Van Staden gets chance to shine bright against Kolisi and Co

"All three of our back row on Saturday are Springboks and it’s a great chance against Kolisi and Notshe for them to put their hands up.”

Marco van Staden may be on his way to Leicester Tigers in July and is apparently not currently on the Springboks’ radar, but Bulls coach Jake White on Friday backed the loose-forward’s credentials for the series against the British and Irish Lions.

And he is expecting the 25-year-old to push his case even more on Saturday as an all-Springbok Bulls loose-trio takes on the in-form Sharks back row that includes Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi.

White on Friday restored the experienced Arno Botha, the scorer of two tries in the Currie Cup final against the Sharks, to his starting line-up and Van Staden, Botha and Duane Vermeulen versus Kolisi, Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe will be a fascinating match-up.

“I’m not in the inner sanctum of the Springboks so I don’t know what they think and I know from being there before that they will have their own plan and players in mind for that,” White said.

“But it would seem highly unlikely that Marco is in their plans because he hasn’t been in the alignment camps. But he’s certainly not negative and he has been great for us.

“Marco is playing really good rugby and even though he’s leaving in July, we’re trying to get as much out of him as we can. He said he didn’t want to leave early, he wanted to finish his contract properly and so all three of our back row on Saturday are Springboks and it’s a great chance against Kolisi and Notshe for them to put their hands up.”

Van Staden was particularly impressive last weekend against the Stormers, making 22 tackles and being his usual nuisance at the breakdowns.

The selection of Botha means Elrigh Louw, one of the brightest young playing talents at Loftus Versfeld, will be playing off the bench against the Sharks, alongside the likes of Springboks Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane. The Bulls will undoubtedly be wanting to take the intensity up a notch in the final quarter.

While White is a big fan of the attributes of the 21-year-old Louw, and is merely giving him “a breather” after putting in two back-to-back 80-minute shifts, the coach also revealed that another player he has the highest hopes for, the 20-year-old front-ranker Jan-Hendrik Wessels, will be hooker this weekend for the Pretoria Rugby Club side, in a change of position for the former Grey College star who has played both loosehead and tighthead prop for the Bulls senior side.

“He’s a good rugby player who can do it all, he played lock for Grey in Standard 9 and then moved to prop in matric. He’s like John Smit, who I always knew would make it, but you want it to happen quicker because he could play 100 Tests.

“My patience is not running out with him, but he needs to be part of our team in the next six months and I’m trying to find a spot for him.”