Jantjies in, Du Toit out of Stormers’ trip to Joburg

Sports Staff

The men from the Cape have two new players in the forwards as well as two new players in the backs for the match against the Lions.

The Stormers have made four changes to their team for Saturday’s Rainbow Cup SA match against the Lions in Johannesburg.

There are two changes in the backline and two in the forward pack, for the clash at Ellis Park, which kicks off at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies returns from injury in place of the injured Godlen Masimla, while Edwill van der Merwe is on the wing, having played off the replacements bench last week.

Willie Engelbrecht is at blindside flank in place of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is being rested this week, while Ernst van Rhyn is at lock with Marvin Orie ruled out due to concussion protocols.

Prop Ali Vermaak, loose forward Juarno Augustus and flyhalf Tim Swiel have all been named among the replacements on their return from injury.

Stormers coach John Dobson said that his team is looking for an accurate performance in Johannesburg.

“We want to show that we are capable of delivering an 80-minute performance and this is a great opportunity to do so.

“The team has trained well this week and we are determined to put together a cohesive effort to get the result that we need,” he said.

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Sergeal Petersen, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Edwill van der Merwe, Abner van Reenen, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Willie Engelbrecht, Marcel Theunissen, David Meihuizen, Ernst van Rhyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff (capt). Bench: Scarra Ntubeni, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Ben-Jason Dixon, Johan du Toit, Juarno Augustus, Paul de Wet, Tim Swiel.