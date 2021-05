Everything you need to know: Lions series ticket holders

Sports Staff

Unless the government changes current restriction protocols the matches will take place in empty stadiums without fans.

SA Rugby on Friday confirmed that tickets bought for the Lions Series through the authorised ticketing platform (tickets.lionstour2021.co.za) would be eligible for a full refund.

The assurance was given following the announcement of a revised schedule to minimise the risks of disruption that could be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders who made their purchases as part of the travel packages from SA Rugby Travel or Lions Rugby Travel will receive an email from their respective agent explaining their options.

Purchasers of hospitality packages will be contacted by email in respect of their refunds.

Refunds to ticket holders will be made automatically. Ticket holders will have first right to buy tickets for the revised schedule if the South African Government announces the lifting of restrictions in sufficient time to deliver the necessary safety protocols.

ALSO READ: New schedule: Lions to roar in three SA cities only

Ticketing FAQ:

Q: Do I need to apply for my refund?

A: No. Tickets bought from tickets.lionstour2021.co.za will automatically be refunded to the payment card used.

Q: When will I get my money back?

A: The processing of refunds will be concluded by the end of May. Please note that when refunds reflect on your statement it may reflect the day of initial purchase.

Q: What happens if the card I paid with has expired?

A: Fans with expired payment cards will be contacted directly by customer service staff should their refund fail. Manual refunds will take up to 14 days from the date of receipt of the ticket holders direct deposit information. Note that ticket holders do not need to contact our customer service team.

Q: What happens if I don’t receive my refund?

A: Our Customer service staff will monitor the refunds process and those customers’ refunds that are not successful will be contacted by Customer Service to update records.

Q: Will I be charged an administration fee for the processing of my refund?

A: No

Q: Will the refund also include the administration charge that was made when I bought the ticket?

A: Yes

Q: What information must I provide to claim for a refund?

A: There is no need to claim. Tickets bought from tickets.lionstour2021.co.za will automatically be refunded to the payment card used.

Q: I didn’t get my ticket from the ballot. How do I get my money back?

A: Please contact the official retailer directly. Their details are at this link https://tickets.lionstour2021.co.za/showNews.html?idNews=3url If you made the purchase through an unofficial re-seller you will need to check their T&Cs.

Q: Should government permit attendance, will I be guaranteed tickets?

A: Unfortunately not, but ticket holders will have a first right to buy tickets if the South African Government permits attendance at sporting events before the Castle Lager Lions Series commences.

For further information: https://tickets.lionstour2021.co.za/showNews.html?idNews=10