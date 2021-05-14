Botha, Nyakane back to boost Bulls against Sharks

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

There are six Springboks in the starting team, with a further two on the bench, namely props Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane.

Bulls boss Jake White has picked a star-studded team, including six Springboks in the run-on side, for Saturday’s Rainbow Cup SA match against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

An additional two Boks will sit on the bench, namely props Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane, suggesting White wants quality finishers to help see his team home in what could be a thriller of a match.

It is a repeat of the Currie Cup final of just a few months ago – a game which the Bulls edged late on. Both these teams are unbeaten in the competition so far.

ALSO READ: Bulls-Sharks: Not quite a Bok trial, but plenty to play for

The Springboks in the starting team are Cornal Hendricks, Morne Steyn, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Arno Botha and Marco van Staden.

The experienced Botha coming into the starting team in place of Elrigh Louw, who shifts to the bench, is the only change to the starting side that beat the Stormers last weekend.

Nyakane also returns after missing out last week, with Jacques van Rooyen sitting out on this occasion.

“We’ve had a few epic battles thus far and the Sharks will be keen to get one over us at Loftus as it is something they’ve yet to do,” said White.

“The forward tussle is going to set the tone while both backlines are brimming with relentless talent so it should make for an exciting but hard encounter.”

Kick off is set for 6.15pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Madosh Tambwe, Marco Janse van Vuren, Cornal Hendricks, Stravino Jacobs, Morne Steyn, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Schalk Erasmus, Lizo Gqoboka, Trevor Nyakane, Janko Swanepoel, Elrigh Louw, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, James Verity-Amm