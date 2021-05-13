Look who’s on his way back to the Sharks – Mapimpi

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The World Cup winner has been playing in Japan but is now set to get ready for the visit by the British and Irish Lions.

World Cup winning Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi is on his way back to Durban.

Mapimpi returns to South Africa from Japan on Friday night after playing for the Red Hurricanes in the Japanese Top League, a team coached by Johan Ackermann.

In the 29-year-old’s absence, the Sharks have used fellow World Cup wing Sbu Nkosi and rising star Yaw Penxe out wide, with Aphelele Fassi at 15.

Sevens star Werner Kok has also played out on the wing.

Mapimpi returns after joining the Japanese team during the hard lockdown last year, after impressing at the World Cup in Japan.

He is expected to be a key man in coach Jacques Nienaber’s plans for the tour by the British and Irish Lions in July and August.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said on Thursday the speedy try-machine would undergo medical testing in Durban on Monday before any decision is made about picking him for the remainder of the Rainbow Cup SA schedule.

After this weekend’s game against the Bulls, the Sharks will have three matches left in the competition.

“After the medicals we will look at his playing minutes and decide whether he will be in the mix next week or not,” said Everitt about Mapimpi.

The flying winger’s World Cup winning partner out wide, Cheslin Kolbe, has impressed in France for Toulouse in recent months and should also take his place in Nienaber’s team for the Lions Tests.

Kolbe is expected back in the country early next month, along with a number of other overseas-based Springbok players.