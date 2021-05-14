Bulls-Sharks: Not quite a Bok trial, but plenty to play for

Rudolph Jacobs

'While most of the squad is settled, the players could be competing for starting positions and every game now is a trial.'

Sharks coach Sean Everitt believes this Saturday’s Rainbow Cup SA showdown against the Bulls at Loftus will almost serve as a mini Springbok trial ahead of the visit by the British and Irish Lions in a few weeks’ time.

Everitt believed it would require a special performance from a player to change SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’s mind at this stage – so close to the Lions series.

“I think Rassie has already selected his squad from the players who attended the alignment camps,” said Everitt.

“I presume most players who went to those camps will be in the Bok squad, but the players could be competing for starting positions and every game now is a trial,” he said.

Everitt said two players in his team are probably on the fringes of selection and would want to perform well this weekend. “We also have guys who have been on the fringes of Bok selection like fullback Aphelele Fassi and flyhalf Curwin Bosch,” he said.

The match is between the only unbeaten teams in the competition, with both having won their opening two games. The last time these teams met in a competitive competition, the Currie Cup, the Bulls edged the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

Everitt has made only one change to his team from the first two rounds, picking the exciting Jaden Hendrikse to start at scrumhalf this week. With Sanele Nohamba on the bench, last week’s starter at scrumhalf, Grant Williams, misses out completely.

“Jaden deserves his place after comi8ng back from a concussion. Ironically, Grant is now out with concussion which gives Sanele a great chance on the bench,” said Everitt.

Meanwhile World Cup winning Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi is on his way back to Durban.

Mapimpi returns to South Africa from Japan on Friday night and Everitt said the speedy try-machine would undergo medical testing on Monday before any decision is made about picking him for the remainder of the Rainbow Cup SA schedule.

“We will then look at his playing minutes and decide whether he will be in the mix next week or not,” he said.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Jeremy Ward, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Siya Kolisi, Reniel Hugo, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, Le Roux Roets, Phepsi Buthelezi, Sanele Nohamba, Manie Libbok, Werner Kok.