WATCH: De Kock stars in video in effort to help save rhinos

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

“The truth is that you can’t live in this beautiful country without understanding even a little bit about the plight of the rhino," says De Kock.

Proteas cricketer Quinton de Kock has joined forces with Rockwood Conservation to raise awareness of the plight of rhinos in South Africa and in a hilarious video to promote the partnership you’ll see the wicket-keeper like you’ve never seen him before.

Rockwood Conservation, established in 2013 and based in the Northern Cape, is a private conservation aimed at housing, feeding and protecting over 300 rhinos.

Rockwood and De Kock have collaborated in an exciting and fun way to drive awareness and funding towards guarding and protecting the rhinos at Rockwood. This will enable them to breed and increase their herd numbers, bringing them ever closer to getting off the critically endangered list.

“We hand rear orphaned rhino calves or calves whose mothers are ill and unable to nurse, and are still trying to fully understand the properties of rhino milk to ensure that our babies get the nutrition they need to grow strong and be healthy,” says Wicus Diedericks, founder of Rockwood Conservation.

“That’s why we’re extremely proud to be a part of the research in Rhino Milk Nutrition, which continuously looks for ways to improve the health of these orphans and the species in general.”

In spite of all the progress that is being made, Rockwood still needs all the help they can get to continue their work to save over 300 endangered Southern white rhinos from extinction. That is why they have partnered with De Kock, “whose reputable hands still hold the record for being the fastest wicket-keeper to complete 200 dismissals in the history of Test cricket,” Rockwood says in a statement.

“The truth is that you can’t live in this beautiful country without understanding even a little bit about the plight of the rhino,” says De Kock. “And knowing that we have the power to take these majestic creatures off the critically endangered list hit home for me. I didn’t hesitate when I heard about the opportunity to get involved with Rockwood and do my part to help.”

In the video, De Kock asks for help to continue the fight to save the rhino while there is also an opportunity for someone to win a weekend away with the cricketer and the team of Rockwood.

Check out the hilarious video featuring De Kock here:

https://youtu.be/wxJCM22FoQI