Sharks boss Everitt makes just one change for Bulls battle

Coach Sean Everitt has been fortunate in the sense he has been able to largely pick the same group of players for three weeks in a row.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has made just one change to his team for Saturday’s Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse returns to the starting team in place of Grant Williams, with Sanele Nohamba filling a spot on the bench. Williams misses out completely this week.

It is the first change to the matchday 23 since the start of the competition. The Sharks played their second match last week with the same team that did duty in round one.

The Sharks and Bulls are both unbeaten in the competition. The last time they met in a competitive match it was the Bulls who came away with the spoils, pipping the Sharks in the Currie Cup final at Loftus Versfeld.

“With the freedom we’re given to play, decision-making becomes crucially important,” explained flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who’ll go head to head with Bulls veteran Morne Steyn again, this week.

“That’s knowing when to run and when to kick and with all the hard work put in with that in mind, hopefully we can put in the perfect performance this weekend.”

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Jeremy Ward, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Siya Kolisi, Reniel Hugo, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, Le Roux Roets, Phepsi Buthelezi, Sanele Nohamba, Manie Libbok, Werner Kok