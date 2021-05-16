Trail runners ‘climb’ their way into the record books

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African trail running rivals turned team-mates Christiaan Greyling and AJ Calitz have “climbed” their way into the Guinness World Records.

The duo has broken the record for running – or rather climbing – a vertical distance on foot in 19 hours and 52 minutes.

They achieved their feat on Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge last Monday. Because of the Covid-19 curfew Greyling and Calitz only had 20 hours to complete their goal of 14 ascents of Platteklip Gorge and they succeeded in making 14 ascents, reaching a height of 19,376 metres, in 19 hours and 52 minutes.

The previous record was held by 11 members of The Reek Challenge at Croagh Patrick in Murrisk, Ireland and stood at 18,086 metres, or 13 ascents.

“When AJ asked me to attempt breaking a world record with him, I said yes without hesitation,” said Greyling.

“We planned it well, but we are amazed by the support we received; without this, it would not have been possible. We are broken, but the effort was worth it.”

The friends started their attempt at 4am on Monday and completed it at 11.52pm.

“I’ve been up Platteklip Gorge plenty of times, but nothing can really prepare you for hours of brutal mountain assault,” said Calitz.

Greyling and Calitz’s aim was to raise awareness for Edunova, a non-profit company focused on the effective use of technology in disadvantaged schools throughout South Africa.