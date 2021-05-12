Stormers in must-win mode ahead of Lions clash

Rudolph Jacobs

"After dropping our first two games it’s become vital to get a win against the Lions this weekend," said prop Frans Malherbe.

The Stormers admit they are in a desperate situation in the Rainbow Cup SA competition and need to bag a win to get back in the race, said experienced Springbok prop Frans Malherbe ahead of this weekend’s match against the Lions in Joburg.

The Cape Town team have lost both of their opening two games at home, against the Sharks and Bulls.

“It’s not an ideal position to be in after two rounds,” he added.

While Malherbe said he had great respect for the Lions scrum, he also conceded it might be an area his team would target this weekend.

“I have great respect for the Lions scrum. They are well disciplined in that area, and their pack in general is a good one.

“They’ve been solid for a number of season and will pose a big challenge for us.”

Meanwhile, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker said he had noticed that the current Lions team played a bit differently to teams of the past because of changes in personnel.

“The Lions look a bit different, but they still have many good individuals who’ve played for a while,” he said referring to the likes of Wandisile Simelane and well-travelled Fred Zeilinga.

“Also, flank Vincent Tshituka, prop Carlu Sadie and wing Stean Pienaar have been there, while a number of the former second and third choice players are now coming through.”