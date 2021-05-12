New signing Verity-Amm: ‘It’s a bonus playing for the Bulls’

Rudolph Jacobs

The former Capetonian, who sought rugby fame in Australia at the Force and Brumbies, returned to South Africa two years ago and joined Griquas.

The Western Force’s and Griquas’ loss has turned out to be the Bulls’ big gain.

Former Capetonian James Verity-Amm, who played for both those teams, is now seemingly finally settled at the Bulls.

The 26-year-old outside back, who made his debut for the Bulls in the Rainbow Cup SA game against the Lions two weeks ago, is set to be in the selection mix again for this weekend’s big match-up with the Sharks at Loftus.

“I never thought I would land up at the Bulls after growing up in the Cape and with the Stormers being the big team there, but I’m happy to be here at the Bulls,” said Verity-Amm.

“It’s a fantastic team and I’m proud to say I’m a part of it.”

Having attended the Hottentots-Holland school, Verity-Amm was seen as one of the big signings recently by Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White and Amm is loving it.

“Jake has been awesome. I was surprised to get the call from the Bulls having just come back from Australia and trying to get a contract with Griquas. But, I was more than happy to be surprised.

“You always want to play at a big union, and for a big team, and for me to now be a part of the Bulls, who are doing so well, is a bonus.”

Before turning out for Griquas and getting the Bulls offer, Verity-Amm tried to make a name for himself in Australia at the Western Force and Brumbies.

“I got an academy contract at the Western Force (after playing U20 rugby for Western Province) but then they were cut from Super Rugby,” he explains.

“I was out of contract and moved to the Brumbies, but I had back to back shoulder injuries which put me out for a year and saw me losing out on getting a contract.

“I ended up coming back home and was lucky to get a contract with Griquas at the end of 2019 to restart my rugby career.”

And now he is at the Bulls and hoping to hit new heights.