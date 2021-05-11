Rainbow Cup kick-off times, final round matches confirmed

Sports staff

After two strong performances in the opening rounds, the Sharks lead the standings with a full-house of 10 log points, followed by the Bulls on eight.

The big PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA clash between the leaders on the log, the Bulls and Sharks, will kick off at 6.15pm on Saturday, while the Lions host the Stormers earlier in the day as they look to break their winning duck in the competition.

The match at Ellis Park will kick off at 1.30pm on Saturday and is part of a list of confirmed fixtures released by the organisers on Tuesday. It includes a bye for all four SA teams on the last weekend in May.

The kick-off times and venues for the final three rounds of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA were also confirmed, with the competition headed for a thrilling final round on Saturday, 12 June, when the two coastal sides welcome their two inland opponents to Cape Town and Durban.

The Stormers, who were edged by four and three points respectively in their first two matches by the teams at the top of log, are third on two points, while the Lions are on one – a four-try bonus-point they got for fighting until the end in their clash in Durban last weekend.

Rainbow Cup SA fixtures: Rounds 3-6

Saturday 15 May

1.30pm: Lions v Stormers (Johannesburg)

6.15pm: Bulls v Sharks (Pretoria)

Saturday 22 May

1pm: Sharks v Stormers (Durban)

3.30pm: Lions v Bulls (Johannesburg)

Friday 4 June

7pm: Bulls v Stormers (Pretoria)

Saturday 5 June

4pm: Lions v Sharks (Johannesburg)

Saturday 12 June

4pm: Stormers v Lions (Cape Town)

6.15pm: Sharks v Bulls (Durban)

Note: All fixtures are subject to change.