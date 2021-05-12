Bok hopeful Bosch out to impress against Bulls and Steyn

Rudolph Jacobs

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch is hoping to send a message to the national selectors this weekend to not forget about him.

Bosch is set to be a key man for the Sharks in this weekend top-of-the-table Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld where he will come up against veteran Morne Steyn, who also has Springbok aspirations.

“It would be a privilege to play against the (British and Irish) Lions and now it’s up to the players to convince the coaches,” said Bosch, who has two Bok caps, about the chance of featuring in such a rare and special event such as a Lions series.

At only 23 Bosch is 13 years the junior of the 36-year-old Steyn, who is enjoying great form, but Bosch said their battle this weekend wasn’t about trumping the other.

“It’s always nice to play against Morne, who is an experienced guy, but nothing will change from my point of view,” said Bosch.

“I approach every game exactly the same… I’ll look to do my basics well, try to give direction to the team, and try to be the best player I can be on the field.”

As things stand and because of who played the last time the Boks were in action, at the 2019 World Cup, Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies are the national team’s first and second choice No 10s, meaning there is healthy competition at flyhalf ahead of the Lions Tests.

In the last competition match between the teams (the Currie Cup final), Bosch have a rare off day with the boot, but he said he and the team had learned a lot from the game.

“It was a game that could have gone either way and it took 100 minutes for the Bulls to score a try,” he said. “Hopefully we can apply the lessons learned that day this weekend.”