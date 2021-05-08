Bulls edge Stormers in tense Rainbow Cup battle

AFP

The hosts bossed the Bulls at scrum time, but at the lineouts the visitors put massive heat on the Stormers ball.

With a brace of tries by Bulls wing Madosh Tambwe proving the biggest difference in a game contested by small margins, the Bulls edged the Stormers 20-16 in a tense Rainbow Cup SA clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

With the game reaching Test match proportions, the result was dependent on fierce defence and strong kicking.

ALSO READ: Sharks hold off fighting Lions to stay unbeaten

As expected, a huge physical contest ensued and while the Stormers started with great energy, the Bulls weathered the storm and through the boot of flyhalf Morne Steyn transferred the pressure back in Stormers territory.

The hosts bossed the Bulls at scrum time, but at the lineouts the visitors put massive heat on the Stormers ball, while the breakdown battle was evenly contested.

Scorers

Stormers – Tries: Evan Roos. Conversions: Abner van Reenen (1). Penalties: Van Reenen (3).

Bulls – Tries: Madosh Tambwe (2). Conversions: Morne Steyn (2). Penalties: Steyn, Chris Smith.