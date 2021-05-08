Sharks hold off fighting Lions to stay unbeaten

Rudolph Jacobs

The Lions managed to salvage a losing bonus point and some tries to restore some belief.

The Sharks cemented their position at the top of the Rainbow Cup SA log with a bonus point 34-26 win over the Lions in Durban on Saturday.

It was far from a flawless performance by the Sharks, with both teams scoring four tries, but the Lions were handed their second straight defeat.

The Lions did, however, manage to score a losing bonus point and some tries to restore some belief.

After a nervous start by the Lions they seemed to find some rhythm to cancel out an early Sharks try, but their performance was hamstrung by poor decision-making in a disjointed showing.

Being down 24-12 at the break the Lions fought back bravely after the Sharks received two yellow cards in quick succession, closing the gap to 27-19 after their third try by No 8 Francke Horn.

But the Sharks retained their composure to secure a hard-fought victory as they remained unbeaten after two rounds in the competition.

Scorers

Sharks – Tries: Jeremy Ward, Grant Williams, Thomas du Toit, Kerron van Vuuren. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4). Penalties: Bosch (2)

Lions – Tries: PJ Botha, Andre Warner, Francke Horn, Vincent Tshituka. Conversions: Fred Zeilinge (2), Jordan Hendrikse.