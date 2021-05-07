Cricket SA releases its newly stamped MOI

Sport24 Wire

The recent dispute was resolved between the Cricket SA members' council and the interim board.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday published its new Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) as approved by unanimous vote of the federation’s members council on 30 April.

Last month, the interim board of CSA and its members’ council had a public dispute over the MOI amendments that would allow for the appointment of the independent majority board.

The issue, which had threatened to strip the cricket body of its national status, was resolved with an “agreement reached on all those outstanding issues”.

“As I stated at last week’s landmark media briefing it is important in the interests of transparency that the new MOI is made available to all our stakeholders,” said CSA interim board chair, Stavros Nicolaou.

“This includes our sponsors, our media, our players and, most importantly, the general public.

“With the MOI now in place, the board can concentrate on one of the outstanding issues in its mandate from the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, the planning of the annual general meeting which will take place on 12 June.”

CSA acting president Rihan Richards welcomed the publication of the new MOI.

“This document is our constitution and brings us into line with the best standards of good corporate governance.”

CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki highlighted the significance of this outcome for the organisation.

“The finalisation of this MOI is a very important milestone for CSA and for the sport of cricket and is one step that now paves a new growth pathway for our organisation and more importantly for our relationships with our partners, sponsors and all other stakeholders involved in the sport of cricket,” said Moseki.

“I am very excited about this achievement and, in particular, the fact that this MOI now removes all grey areas previously associated with the future of cricket.

“We look forward to the incoming new season and including all the positive energy that it promises.”

The MOI can be accessed on the CSA website.