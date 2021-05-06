Smith praises BCCI for getting SA IPL players out of India

Ken Borland

"Some of our players are already back here, but by Friday all of our IPL guys will be out (of India)."

Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith has praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their handling of the Covid crisis that has led to the suspension of the IPL.

Smith said all the South African players he had spoken to had enjoyed their Indian “adventure” and felt safe in their bio-bubble.

Smith mentioned on Thursday that India will play three Tests, three T20s and three ODIs in South Africa next summer and the good working relationship between CSA and the IPL has certainly played a part in that tour coming to fruition.

“The BCCI has been exemplary in getting our players out of India, although it has been easier with us because our borders have not been closed and commercial flights are still available,” Smith said.

“The players say they felt safe and it was a really good experience, they were happy with the duty of care the BCCI showed.

“With the unpredictable nature of Covid, a bio-secure bubble is never fool-proof and if the virus is raging in your country then there is always a risk. Once it gets inside then it becomes very difficult.

“CSA has run 15 BSBs (bio-secure bubbles) and not enough has been made of our success. We need to give credit to our doctors and compliance officers, they have shown how successful our bubbles are.”