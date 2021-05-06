Vermeulen back at No 8 to captain the Bulls

Sports Staff

Besides the change in the back-row, there are also changes at lock and in the backs, where Morne Steyn also returns.

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen is back in the Bulls team for the Pretoria-based side’s second round Rainbow Cup SA game against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Vermeulen is back after sitting out last week’s round one match against the Sharks and he’ll also take over the captaincy of the side.

He takes the place at the back of the scrum of fellow Springbok Nizaam Carr, who drops to the bench.

The only other change in the forwards is at lock where Walt Steenkamp comes in for Janko Swanepoel.

There are also minor changes in the backs where James Verity-Amm and Chris Smith, who started last weekend, switch with David Kriel and Morné Steyn respectively.

“Last week certainly proved how vital it is that we continue getting as much competitive rugby under our belts,” said White.

“The players need little motivation for another brutal North-South derby and we are definitely up for the challenge against a solid Stormers outfit.”

Kickoff on Saturday is 6.15pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Madosh Tambwe, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Cornal Hendricks, Stravino Jacobs, Morné Steyn, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Schalk Erasmus, Lizo Gqoboka, Jacques van Rooyen, Janko Swanepoel, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, James Verity-Amm, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Reinhardt Ludwig, Arno Botha, Keagan Johannes, Janco Uys