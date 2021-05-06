Sharks unchanged for visit by the Lions

Sports Staff

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has picked an unchanged team from last week for Saturday’s second round Rainbow Cup SA game against the Lions in Durban.

The Sharks will go into the game on the back of a win against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium, while the Lions came unstuck against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

“Our preparation is important because we’re a performance-driven side, we aren’t results-driven,” explained Sharks loose-forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe this week.

“We know that if we get our performance right, the results will follow.”

Notshe said he was expecting a fast-paced game. “I think both sides will look to lift the tempo and play a high-paced game.

“We will match them if they go that route and they’ll look to do the same. Decision-making will be important and making sure we stick to our plan.”

While Everitt’s starting team is unchanged, there are two new men on the bench. Le Roux Roets has replaced JJ van Mescht and Jaden Hendrikse, having recovered from a niggle, has been named as the reserve scrumhalf.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Jeremy Ward, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Siya Kolisi, Reniel Hugo, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Fez Mbatha, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, Le Roux Roets, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Werner Kok