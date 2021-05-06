Former Lions star Harold Vorster joins Bulls

Sports Staff

"Attracting the type of talent Harold possesses is exactly what we are looking for at Loftus Versfeld," said director of rugby Jake White on Thursday.

The Blue Bulls have announced the signing of former Lions centre Harold Vorster, who is returning to South Africa from Japan, where he has played for the last three years.

Vorster enjoyed a stellar career across the Jukskei where he represented the Lions in 70 Super Rugby games and 17 matches in the Currie Cup.

He formed a formidable pairing with Lionel Mapoe under the coaching of first Johan Ackermann and then Swys de Bruin. He also regularly linked up with Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

In 2017 Vorster ran out for the South Africa A side against the French Barbarians.

In 2018, he made the move to Japan where he turned out for the Panasonic Wild Knights.

“Attracting the type of talent Harold possesses is exactly what we are looking for at Loftus Versfeld,” said director of rugby Jake White on Thursday.

“His signing adds immense depth to our backs and we are keen to see what he brings to the table.”