PICTURE: First glimpse of Siya Kolisi’s book ‘Rise’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s life story will hit bookstores on 19 September – almost two years to the day after the Boks began their successful Rugby World Cup journey in 2019 in Japan.

The autobiography titled “Rise” will be distributed in South Africa by NB Publishers.

Kolisi was appointed Springbok captain in May 2018, the first black Test captain in the team’s 128-year history.

The following year he lead the team to World Cup glory in Japan when the Springboks beat England in the final.

In the book which was written with Boris Starling, Kolisi tells the story of his extraordinary rise from being a young boy from an impoverished township in the Eastern Cape to captaining the Springboks.

According to NB Publishers, Kolisi’s story is one of stoicism, unification, and self-belief.

Kolisi says: “There are so many parts of my story that haven’t been told and I feel it’s the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity.

“It was so important to me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group. I’m thrilled to partner with HarperCollins on a creative project that we can both be proud of.”

Executive publisher Oli Malcolm says: “It is an immense personal and professional privilege to be working on this publication. Siya Kolisi has not simply won a Rugby World Cup but proven to future generations that anything is possible.”

According to HarperCollins, who have acquired the World All Language rights for the book, “Rise” is “not simply a chronology of matches played and games won; it is an exploration of a man’s race and his faith, a masterclass in attaining a positive mindset, and an inspirational reminder that it is possible to dey the odds, no matter how they are stacked against you.”

I am delighted to announce my autobiography, Rise, is coming this September. This is my truth. My story, my words – and I cannot wait to share it with you. Pre-order it now here: https://t.co/NhmFnFz1nh. Thanks for all your support, and God bless. #RISE pic.twitter.com/TTj39wjjcA — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) May 4, 2021

The title “Rise” is inspired by Kolisi’s mother – Phakama – which translates to the book’s name, as well as a celebration of his Xhosa heritage.