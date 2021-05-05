Proteas captain Temba Bavuma joins Roc Nation Sports

Sports Staff

Roc Nation Sports has announced the signing of South Africa’s limited-overs cricket captain, Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma becomes the second national captain to join Roc Nation Sports alongside Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi.

The batsman became the first black African player to be appointed as captain of the Proteas in March. The 30-year-old has played 44 Tests, nine One Day Internationals (ODI) and eight T20 Internationals (T20I) for South Africa.

He will be represented by Roc Nation Sports across all on and off the field aspects of his career.

“I am at an important phase of my career and I feel it is crucial to have the right people to support me to achieve my objectives on and off the field,” Bavuma said.

“Roc Nation Sports are passionate and committed towards giving their players the best opportunity and resources to achieve their goals, and I look forward to this next chapter of my career with the team.”

Honoured and excited to join the RocNation family. Another chapter in the story ???????? @RocNationSports @RocNation pic.twitter.com/RjhOfx29q2 — Temba Bavuma (@tbavuma10) May 5, 2021

Roc Nation Sports International President, Michael Yormark, said he was delighted to represent two of South Africa’s prominent sporting leaders: “The signing of Temba is an honour and a significant achievement as we continue to grow our footprint in South Africa.

“Temba has an amazing story to share with the world and an insatiable drive to make a difference, we look forward to walking this journey with him both on and off the field.”

Other South African sportsmen represented by Roc Nation Sports include Cheslin Kolbe, Lungi Ngidi, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Sbu Nkosi.