Stormers under pressure to ‘get up’ against Bulls

The Stormers might have little choice but to “target” the Bulls game this weekend in Cape Town to get back in the race for the Rainbow Cup SA title.

After dropping their opening home game against the Sharks last weekend, Stormers backline coach Dawie Snyman said on Tuesday the Stormers would have to meet the challenge of the Bulls this weekend.

“There’s only six games in this tournament and we have lost one home game already, so we will have to ensure we get up again and play to our potential this weekend,” said Snyman.

“We want to get back to winning ways. It’s always a big game against the Bulls, who are a good side and they will test us in a lot of areas.”

The Stormers may also be without wing Seabelo Senatla and No 8 Willie Engelbrecht, who were dismissed from the game last weekend and have to face disciplinary hearings.

“We’ve got the hearings on Wednesday, so at this stage there’s no clarity on what’s the next step for them,” said Snyman.

“Fortunately we have Sergeal Petersen back, while Evan Roos could come in for Willie, should it be required.”

Meanwhile, following the news that flyhalf Kade Wolhuter has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, some good news is scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies (intusion/concussion) and fullback Damian Willemse (ribs) should both be ready to face the Bulls. There is, however, some doubt still over whether lock JD Schickerling will be available to play.

“JD picked up an ankle injury and we will assess him on Wednesday and determine whether he will be available for this weekend,” said Snyman, who added there was much relief in the Stormers camp following the successful return to action of flank Pieter-Steph du Toit.

“I spoke to him on Monday and he said he doesn’t miss that sorry feeling on Sundays when the body hurts,” said Snyman.