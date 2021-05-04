Sport
PICTURE: Boks, Lions will be playing for this trophy

The trophy will be presented to the winner of the series before reappearing in 2025 when the Lions continue their storied history with a series in Australia.

The trophy that the Springboks and Lions will be playing for over three Tests in July. Picture: Supplied

The Springboks and British & Irish Lions will play for a trophy when they meet in a three-Test series later this year.

SA Rugby posted on its official website that it will be the “first perpetual trophy in the history of the British & Irish Lions”.

The rugby governing body said it took more than 150 hours to make the trophy, which was hand-crafted by Thomas Lyte – the official silverware supplier to the British & Irish Lions – and stands 60cm tall and weighs 6.5kg.

The main body of the trophy was handspun from a single sheet of sterling silver, while the base is handmade from sapele hardwood.

The trophy will be presented to the winner of the series and go into a trophy cabinet in either the northern or southern hemisphere, before reappearing in 2025 when the British & Irish Lions continue their storied history with a series in Australia.

The Lions squad will be named at 1pm on Thursday, with the tour scheduled between 3 July and 7 August.