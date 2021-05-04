PICTURE: Boks, Lions will be playing for this trophy

Sport24 Wire

The trophy will be presented to the winner of the series before reappearing in 2025 when the Lions continue their storied history with a series in Australia.

The Springboks and British & Irish Lions will play for a trophy when they meet in a three-Test series later this year.

SA Rugby posted on its official website that it will be the “first perpetual trophy in the history of the British & Irish Lions”.

The rugby governing body said it took more than 150 hours to make the trophy, which was hand-crafted by Thomas Lyte – the official silverware supplier to the British & Irish Lions – and stands 60cm tall and weighs 6.5kg.

The main body of the trophy was handspun from a single sheet of sterling silver, while the base is handmade from sapele hardwood.

The Lions squad will be named at 1pm on Thursday, with the tour scheduled between 3 July and 7 August.