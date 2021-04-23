PICTURE: New Bull Marcell Coetzee checks-in at Loftus

Ken Borland

The Springbok flank will join a strong group of loose-forwards at Jake White's team ahead of the new season.

Loftus Versfeld has been a busy check-in, check-out counter this week as Springbok flank Marcell Coetzee arrived for duty with the Bulls, on the same day that the departure of loose forward Tim Agaba, the former Springbok Sevens representative, was confirmed.

Coetzee has been a phenomenal performer for Ulster, when fit, over the last five years and was recently named the Pro14 Players’ Player of the Season.

The 29-year-old is currently recovering from a hamstring injury but will certainly have his eye on a return to the Springbok loose-trio for the series against the British and Irish Lions.

The fact that the owner of 30 Springbok caps is considered one of the star signings among a host of big names being lured to Loftus Versfeld was shown by the brand new “Bulls bakkie” that was waiting for Coetzee upon his arrival at his new home.

The 31-year-old Agaba will be playing in the black-and-yellow of the French Second Division side US Carcassonne.

He will join the South African contingent of locks – Claude Dry, Rynard “Ligtoring” Landman and Christiaan van der Merwe – at the 122-year-old club that is languishing in the lower reaches of the Pro D2 division in France.