Who would wear the crucial No 10 jumper if the Springboks had to play a Test match next week, for argument's sake? There is still uncertainty over Handre Pollard, while Elton Jantjies has taken time off to play in France, but the addition of Johan Goosen to the mix makes the debate a little more intriguing. We take a look at the top five contenders with Curwin Bosch just missing out to Damian Willemse. Handre Pollard Still only 27 years old Pollard has made the Bok flyhalf berth his own over the last few seasons and is vital to...

Handre Pollard

Still only 27 years old Pollard has made the Bok flyhalf berth his own over the last few seasons and is vital to the national cause ahead of the Lions series. Having picked up a serious knee injury at his French club Montpellier he has been ruled out for seven months, but is set to make his return in the next few weeks.

Having scored 457 points in 48 Tests Pollard was one of the Boks’ big heroes during the World Cup winning campaign of 2019 when he scored 22 points in the final which was eventually won 32-12 by SA against England in Japan.

Elton Jantjies

The former Lions captain proved to be the tailor-made backup to Pollard over the last couple of years and played that supportive role magnificently during the 2019 World Cup campaign. Being the humble person that he is, Jantjies was this week quoted saying how desperately the Boks needed Pollard to be ready for the Lions tour.

At 30 and with 37 Tests behind him, Jantjies however also said he desperately wanted to play against the Lions and that is the main reason why he has opted to turn out for Pau in France – to get him in the best possible shape for the tourists in July.

Morne Steyn

At the ripe “old” age of 36 Steyn is keen to have another shot at the Lions being a survivor from the 2009 series. His experience of 66 Tests and scoring 736 Test points says it all and he showed in his performances for the Bulls since last year that he is still good enough to make a belated return to the Bok team.

The fact that he was one of just four Bulls players to recently be invited to the Bok alignment camp shows that he still remains a part of the national coach’s thinking for the Lions tour. Steyn has also brought an exciting running element to his game and could be considered.

Johan Goosen

While putting all his skills on display while at Grey College Goosen showed that he was a special talent. Not only has Goosen always been a great kicker of the ball, the 28-year-old is also known as a great running flyhalf.

Although mostly used as a fullback by his French club Montpellier, Goosen is first a flyhalf. Having played 13 Tests for the Boks, Goosen has been right up there, although he created some controversy by announcing his retirement from the game to seemingly get out of his Racing Metro contract. But set to join the Bulls on 1 July Goosen might just make a late charge to be considered for Bok selection.

Damian Willemse

It was noteworthy that former Bok great Bryan Habana listed Willemse in his team at number 10 to face the Lions should Pollard not recover in time. Willemse though, while also a flyhalf first, has mostly been used in the fullback position where he came into his own in the Preparation Series.

It is known that National Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus rates him very highly and called him up as a late replacement for the 2019 World Cup. Willemse is a definite talent for the future and has great all-round skills, but whether his future lies at flyhalf is yet to be seen.