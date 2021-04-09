Know your South Africans who’ll be in action in the IPL

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The 14th edition of the T20 IPL gets underway in India on Friday and 10 South Africans will be in action over the course of the 52 days.

The 14th edition of the T20 Indian Premier League gets underway in India on Friday and 10 South Africans will be in action over the course of the 52 days.

Here we profile the South Africans who’ll, hopefully, go big, even if the stadiums will be empty, with no fans allowed because of the coronavirus.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings)

The former South African captain has been a mainstay at the Super Kings and has nailed down a top-order spot. Having decided to play just T20 cricket from now on, all eyes will be on his form and progress.

Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings)

The fast bowler has also been a regular in the Chennai lineup for some time now, but after battling with injury and failing to hit top form in the recent games against Pakistan, Ngidi will hope to come good on Indian soil.

Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings)

The veteran spinner now only plays T20 cricket around the world so many local fans wouldn’t have seen him in action for a while. Tahir has been in and out of the Chennai team in recent times, but at his best, he’s a match-winner.

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)

The Proteas’ leading bowler found good rhythm against Pakistan in the ODI series and will look to be the go-to man in India for his team, who were runners-up last year. As one of the world’s top fast bowlers, he should play the majority of the games.

Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals)

With Rabada, Nortje was his country’s top bowler against Pakistan recently and the two could form a formidable partnership again in the IPL. He is on record as having clocked the fastest ball in IPL history last year, at 156.2km/h.

Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians)

The former Proteas captain came good in the second ODI against Pakistan a few days ago and he’ll be keen to continue in that vein in India. A regular for Mumbai, De Kock will always be a dangerous operator at the top of the order.

ALSO READ: Chris Morris one of five key players to watch in IPL

Marco Jansen (Mumbai Indians)

The promising 20-year-old left-arm bowling all-rounder was snapped up by Mumbai at the auction in February. Still young and raw, he is sure to look to pick up as much experience as he can, and maybe make a name for himself.

Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals)

Having been bought for R32 million at the IPL auction in February, the all-rounder will have to deliver, and do so big-time. A good line and length bowler and big hitter, Morris will have many watching him over the next few weeks.

David Miller (Rajasthan Royals)

The lower-order batsman, who’s been an IPL player since the start of the competition, has good form behind him, having starred against Pakistan. He’ll play regularly and be asked to finish well.

AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Also a regular of the IPL, De Villiers has performed well over the years, but is yet to win the title, alongside his friend Virat Kohli. He’s one of the most thrilling batsmen to watch, so hopefully he’ll be as good as ever. – Jacques van der Westhuyzen