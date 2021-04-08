Schoenmaker opens Olympic campaign with a bang

Wesley Botton

Touching the wall in 32.32 in the final, Schoenmaker clipped a tenth of a second off her national record.

Though she will be under more pressure later in the week, Tatjana Schoenmaker flaunted her form on the opening day of the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha.

Competing in the 50m butterfly on Wednesday, Schoenmaker shattered her own national record in the heats, clocking 32.42 to chop 0.40 off the mark she set in the final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

She returned to the pool to touch the wall in 32.32 in the final, clipping another tenth of a second off her record to win the gold medal.

ALSO READ: Chad le Clos tips Tatjana Schoenmaker to reach podium on Olympic debut

While the sprint race is not an Olympic event, all eyes will be on Schoenmaker this week when she turns out in the 100m and 200m breaststroke as the World Championships silver medallist continues her build-up towards the Tokyo Games in July.

Meanwhile, four-time Olympic medallist Chad le Clos also got his campaign off to a solid start at the national championships.

Le Clos dominated his first event, winning gold in the men’s 50m butterfly final in 23.72.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.