Pivac ‘over the moon’ as Wales win Six Nations

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said his side were “over the moon” after being crowned Six Nations champions.

France’s 27-23 defeat by Scotland in Paris on Friday in the final match of the tournament ensured Wales, denied a Grand Slam by the French last week, finished on top of the table.

“What a tournament it has been and, from a Welsh point of view, we are over the moon,” Pivac told BBC Sport.

“We are very happy to have won the Championship.”

Wales’ second Six Nations title in three years represented a huge change in fortunes for Pivac, who succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland as head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

A difficult 2020 saw Wales win just three of their 10 matches under Pivac, previously in charge of Welsh regional side Scarlets.

Based on that form, few tipped them for the title yet they still won four of their five Championship matches.

Even so, there was still a lingering regret over the failure to complete a clean sweep, with Wales frustrated by Brice Dulin’s added-on time try that saw France come from behind to beat Pivac’s men 32-30 last week.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t have done it together as a group last week,” Pivac said. “We felt we did quite a bit in the game to win it but it wasn’t to be.

“It doesn’t take away from the fact a lot of hard work has been done and we’ve come out on top of the points table and won the tournament,” he added.

“Some great rugby has been played in this tournament and it is exciting times for all concerned.”

