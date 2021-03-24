Even half full stadiums for Lions tour would be great – Krige

South Africans should feel “over the moon” that the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa will go ahead in July and August, said former Springbok captain Corne Krige.

SA Rugby and the Board of the Lions agreed that South Africa is the only viable option left to have the tour continue, they said in a joined statement on Tuesday.

“I think it is fantastic news for South African rugby, the people, the tourism industry,” said Krige, who captained the Boks in 18 Tests. “All of us can do with some good news in these present trying times. I’m just thrilled it will happen here and not elsewhere.

“People have been starved of the Boks, so what an opportunity for us to be gripped by rugby fever again.”

There is still doubt about whether spectators will be allowed to attend the matches, something that could still play a key role in the final decision about the tour taking place or not.

“There are still a few months to go before the tour starts in July and hopefully by that time the pandemic will be under control and we can see fans back in the stadiums,” said Krige. “Wouldn’t it be just amazing to see the FNB Stadium at full capacity.

“But, even if the government allowed 50 percent capacity of the stadiums it would make the tour financially viable. And then there is still the value from advertising and television rights.”

While the Boks haven’t played a game since the World Cup final in 2019 in Japan, Krige believed the team would be in good shape for the Test series.

“One mustn’t forger that a number of Boks who’d be in action against the Lions are currently playing overseas and by all accounts are playing great rugby,” said Krige, who added warm-up Tests would also be arranged.

