Cape Town Stadium gets green light to host Sevens in December

Sports Staff

The World Series will commence with men’s events in Singapore (29-30 October), followed by joint men’s and women’s events in Hong Kong, Dubai and finally in Cape Town.

The South African leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series will return to the Cape Town Stadium from 10-12 December after a Covid-enforced absence in 2020. Ticketing details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The condensed 2021 World Series includes five women’s and four men’s rounds and kicks off in Paris with back-to-back women’s tournaments on two weekends in May, before the teams set sail for the Olympic Games, scheduled for Tokyo in July.

The World Series will then recommence with men’s events in Singapore (29-30 October), followed by joint men’s and women’s events in Hong Kong (5-7 November), Dubai (3-4 December) and finally in Cape Town (10-12 December).

ALSO READ: Overseas fans likely to be barred from Tokyo Games: local media

Detailed discussions are continuing with London and Vancouver on the viability of hosting men’s events in the window following the Olympic Games and prior to the Singapore Sevens in October and further updates to the schedule will be given when available.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux welcomed the announcement and said that the rugby fraternity had been waiting for confirmation of one of the most anticipated sports events in the country.

ALSO READ: Who will win the battle for Lions first-choice scrumhalf?

“The Cape Town Sevens has delivered a world-class event for spectators and players alike since we moved the tournament to Cape Town Stadium in 2015,” said Roux.

“We are working very hard to ensure the same high standards and expectations are met this year, given the changed environment and expected pandemic guidelines that will apply.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.