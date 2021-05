The question whether Formula One’s weekend format should be changed to limited practice on Friday, followed by a qualifying session for a sprint race on Saturday, with the results of that race determining grid positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix, continues to cause much discussion. It was reported all 10 teams were in favour of such a change. It now appears, not all members of the teams are in agreement, and the dissenters are drivers. Daniel Ricciardo was not against the idea but was reported as saying, they must not lose F1’s DNA. Both drivers of the Red Bull team, Max...

The question whether Formula One’s weekend format should be changed to limited practice on Friday, followed by a qualifying session for a sprint race on Saturday, with the results of that race determining grid positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix, continues to cause much discussion.

It was reported all 10 teams were in favour of such a change. It now appears, not all members of the teams are in agreement, and the dissenters are drivers. Daniel Ricciardo was not against the idea but was reported as saying, they must not lose F1’s DNA. Both drivers of the Red Bull team, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, would prefer to uphold the status quo.

Verstappen is reported as saying: “More racing is not always a good thing. I like the current format with one Grand Prix for an hour and a half. The most important thing is that we have good cars that you can fight with on the track and there are more teams driving for victory. Then you don’t need sprint races. I don’t think we should turn everything upside down for more spectacle.”

There is the key, “spectacle”. I have always believed if the sport is good, then the entertainment is guaranteed. The Dutchman’s team-mate Perez was quoted as saying: “It’s a thin line on which we have to balance. We have to be careful we do not deviate too far from the normal format. The most important thing for me is that the DNA of F1 is not lost.”

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo test driver, has similar feelings: “I see it more from the spectator’s perspective because I’m not a driver anymore. I don’t think the weekend format is the key to making F1 more spectacular. I like it as it is today.”

He echoed the drivers’ sentiments when he said: “I think it’s in the DNA of the sport that we see qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. It will be strange for the fans to see a qualifying session on Friday.”

The “DNA” of the sport is the common factor – something I wholeheartedly support. It is the old adage: “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” If you take a look at the financial report from Formula One owners Liberty Media, one can sympathise.

The final quarter figures for 2020 reflect a record loss of $386 million (about R5.8 billion), with everyone involved from teams, shareholders and circuits feeling the pinch. With Covid-19 still around in many variants, one has to wonder if 2021 will be any kinder. Let us hope so.

