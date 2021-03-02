African Soccer 2.3.2021 08:00 am

FIFA favours Patrice Motsepe for African football presidency

AFP
FIFA favours Patrice Motsepe for African football presidency

Patrice Motsepe is Fifa's preferred candidate for Caf presidency (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

“Motsepe is FIFA’s preferred candidate, they want someone new and not implicated in the former presidency,” said a source.

FIFA have asked three candidates to back South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe in the up-coming Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential election, a source close to one of the candidates told AFP.

The previous incumbent Ahmad Ahmad was banned for breaches of FIFA’s ethical code, but has had the ban suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

World body FIFA are keen for a fresh start in Africa, the source said.

Motsepe is a South African mining billionaire and owner of reigning domestic champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to the source, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania are open to the idea of backing Motsepe and becoming vice-presidents themselves.

Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast would be offered a roll as advisor to Motsepe.

“Motsepe is FIFA’s preferred candidate, they want someone new and not implicated in the former presidency,” the source said.

“They want a better image so they can attract investors and sponsors.”

FIFA have yet to reply to AFP’s request for comments.

The CAF Presidential election is scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco on March 12.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Mbalula-Malema friendship, Ivermectin case and Motsepe’s CAF presidency 26.2.2021
CAF presidency candidate Motsepe vows to make Africa global force 25.2.2021
New date for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf clashes 22.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa’s plan to professionalise public service will be met with resistance

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen



today in print

Read Today's edition