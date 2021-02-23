Sport
Golf | Sport
AFP
1 minute read
23 Feb 2021
10:09 pm

US golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised after car crash

AFP

The extent of his injuries was not known. The roll-over collision near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles.

Tiger Woods will play with son Charlie in a tournament in December. Picture: Getty Images

US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalised Tuesday, 23 February 2021, after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained “major damage,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics and taken to a local hospital for treatment, a statement said.

The extent of his injuries was not known. The roll-over collision near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles.

This is a developing story

