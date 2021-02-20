Winning the mental game can define Proteas’ success

PREMIUM!
Winning the mental game can define Proteas’ successCricket 29 mins ago
‘Cricketers spend day after day in the nets practising drives and pulls, but hardly any time on the mental game.’
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Athletics Wayde van Niekerk announces new coach, spreads his wings to the US
Politics ‘Under my term, there was no corruption’ – Magashule maintains his innocence
Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility
matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen
Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail