Winning the mental game can define Proteas’ success

Cricket 29 mins ago

‘Cricketers spend day after day in the nets practising drives and pulls, but hardly any time on the mental game.’

Ken Borland
20 Feb 2021
07:31:47 AM
Former Proteas performance coach Jeremy Snape knows everything about the mental pressures in professional sport. Picture: Supplied

The mental weaknesses of the Proteas cricket team, especially on the subcontinent, are well-known, with even coach Mark Boucher pointing to them as an ongoing problem following their 2-0 Test series defeat in Pakistan. Jeremy Snape is an ex-England cricketer turned sports psychologist who is well-acquainted with how it feels to crumble under pressure. Snape, an off-spinner and useful lower-order batsman, tells the story of how he became interested in sports psychology. “It was at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in front of 120,000 fans playing an ODI for England in 2002 and I ran out Freddie Flintoff. My mind just...

