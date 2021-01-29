Kaymer picks Els’ brain to end seven-year victory drought

AFP

South Africa's Justin Harding remains in a strong position at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic, and Richard Sterne isn't too far back either.

Germany’s Martin Kaymer moved into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday before the two-time major winner admitted he has sounded out South Africa star Ernie Els in an effort to end his dispiriting seven-year title drought.

Kaymer shot a second round 70 for a two-round total of 140 at the Emirates Golf Club to stand four shots off the halfway lead held by Belgium’s Thomas Detry.

Kaymer has not won a title since his second major at the US Open in 2014.

He said that he has looked to Els, a four-time major champion and a 28-time European Tour winner, for input.

“Finding a balance in your life, the life that we live can be really complicated and because of so many options,” 36-year-old Kaymer told europeantour.com.

“You need to stick to one decision and really focus on that thing and sometimes you can get sidetracked a little bit, you can play here and you can play there, and then the practice suffers a little bit and the little sharpness in all departments suffers a little bit.

“I talked to Ernie about it today and I asked him if he was in my position being 36 years old what would he recommend to me?

“He just said sharpen up all parts of the game a little bit that even if you don’t have a great week and you still finish in the top 15-20, that sharpness of those little parts of the game remains.

“That is difficult when you are playing all around the world and that sidetracked me a little bit. So I need to work a little bit, but I enjoy the work.”

Meanwhile, Detry, who has yet to win a European Tour title, carded a second successive round of 67 for a 10-under 134 total.

The 28-year-old, three off the pace overnight, has a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.

“First thing that comes to my mind is bogey free, on this course, that’s a pretty good achievement. Let’s keep it that way,” world number 66 Detry said.

Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Harding and Kalle Samooja are two shots off the lead while first round leader Richard Sterne is four behind after a second round, two-over 74.

America’s Collin Morikawa, the USPGA champion, is 10 behind following a disappointing 73.

