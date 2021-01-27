Sport
Cricket | Sport
AFP
1 minute read
27 Jan 2021
5:04 pm

IPL’s big money auction set for February 18

AFP

Champions Mumbai Indians released seven players and will have about $2 million (R30 million) to bid.

Australian star Steve Smith hass been released from his current IPL contract and will be available for other teams at this year's auction. Picture: Gallo Images

The Indian Premier League announced Wednesday that its auction is to be held on February 18, with teams set to splash out more than $25 million (R380 million) to hire stars from around the world.

The league’s announcement sets up the auction ahead of the cash rich tournament’s start in April, after England’s tour of India ends on March 28.

Officially, each of the eight teams is allowed to spend nearly $12 million (R182 million) in salaries for the 10-week tournament but because many have a high number of retained players the cash available for the auction will differ.

Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the biggest purse of $7 million (R106 million) followed by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on $4.75 million (R72 million).

ALSO READ: Judge Yacoob steps down as chair of CSA interim board

Rajasthan Royals will have $4.7 million (R71 million) after releasing high-earning captain Steve Smith, who could be a major target for one of the other teams.

Punjab, Bangalore and Rajasthan are all rebuilding after a disappointing 2020 season when the tournament was held in United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Champions Mumbai Indians released seven players and will have about $2 million (R30 million) to bid.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was the most expensive foreign player in 2020, costing Kolkata Knight Riders $2.1 million (R32 million) at last year’s auction.

The IPL is to be increased to 10 teams, but media reports say this will only happen in 2022.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD SPORT

England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

WORLD SPORT

'It's a good feeling,' says SA-born Conway after debut ton
1 day ago
1 day ago

WORLD SPORT

Suspended IPL to be finished in United Arab Emirates
6 days ago
6 days ago

WORLD SPORT

India, New Zealand to share title if Test final ends in draw
7 days ago
7 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD SPORT

England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

WORLD SPORT

'It's a good feeling,' says SA-born Conway after debut ton
1 day ago
1 day ago

WORLD SPORT

Suspended IPL to be finished in United Arab Emirates
6 days ago
6 days ago

WORLD SPORT

India, New Zealand to share title if Test final ends in draw
7 days ago
7 days ago